Cadillac released some revealing photos of its upcoming Celestiq flagship, confirming it as a big fastback. It's set for a full reveal on July 22, and is destined to serve as a halo vehicle for both Cadillac and General Motors.

Nick Heidfeld's Porsche 959

The Porsche 959 is a rare car, and Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld this week revealed his own example. The car hadn't been driven much prior to Heidfeld acquiring it, so he had it fully restored by Porsche—a process that took nearly four years to complete.

Flex 106 Toyota Land Cruiser

A Japanese firm by the name of Flex Automotive has been in operation for over 50 years and this week announced plans to enter the U.S. market. Flex offers up retro conversions for a range of contemporary Toyotas, including Land Cruisers and soon the Tacoma.

2024 Kia EV9 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Kia is close to launching an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats, and a prototype was spotted this week. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, and it's shaping up to be similar in design to the striking show car.

2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle spotted testing was an updated Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It's still early days as the updated version isn't expected on the market for another two years.

Toyota Crown family

Toyota revealed a redesigned 2023 Crown, which the automaker plans to sell in the U.S. starting late this year. The version we'll get is a high-riding sedan but there will be three other body styles, some of which we may also see in the U.S.

1965 Shelby 427 Competition Cobra bearing chassis no. CSX3006 - Photo credit: Mecum

A 1965 Shelby 427 Competition Cobra race car made headlines this week as the car is headed to auction soon. It's one of 23 remaining Competition Cobras, and this one was driven in anger by no less than three F1 drivers.

2023 Honda CR-V

And finally, a redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V debuted this week with a bigger and bolder design. Despite the updated look inside and out the powertrains carry over with only minor tweaks and refinements.