Toyota has redesigned its Crown and plans to sell it in the U.S. starting late this year. The version we'll get is a high-riding sedan but there will be three other body styles, some of which we may also see in the U.S.

Kia is close to launching an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats, and a prototype has just been spotted. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, and it's shaping up to be similar in design to the striking show car.

Saudi Arabia has displaced Mercedes-Benz to become the second largest shareholder in Aston Martin. The Middle Eastern country has been slowly increasing its investments in the auto industry, and now counts key investments in Pagani, Lucid and Uber, as well as the new stake in Aston Martin.

