The 2023 Honda CR-V debuted, Walmart gave Canoo a lifeline, and the 2023 Toyota Crown was revealed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V debuted with a bigger and bolder design. Despite the updated look inside and out the powertrains will carry over with only minor tweaks and refinements.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was spotted undergoing testing on public roads with minimal camouflage. The updated flagship might be the last gasp of limelight for the storied nameplate as the automaker shifts towards its electric future.

Walmart entered an agreement with Canoo to purchase thousands of electric vans from the startup. The retail giant's initial order calls for 4,500 vans with the option to increase that number should the need arise. The vans will be used for delivery of online orders.

The Cadillac Celestiq was teased with some revealing images ahead of the flagship's July 22 debut. The low-slung crossover SUV has a hatchback-like rear, short front overhang, and long dash-to-axle ratio giving it stunning proportions.

The 2023 Toyota Crown was revealed as the automaker morphs the sedan for a new generation. The high-riding people mover has its H-point and roofline 4 inches higher versus the Avalon it essentially replaces.