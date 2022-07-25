The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a sleek electric sedan with an air-cooled battery pack, 900-volt electrical architecture, and real-world range of well over 600 miles. Find out what it's like to drive in our in-depth review.

A prototype for the redesigned Maserati GranTurismo has been spotted again, in electric guise. The car, which will carry the designation Folgore, Italian for “lightning,” is coming in 2023 with over 1,200 hp.

Talented designer Jowyn Wong has started his own design consultancy. He's the designer behind some impressive works such as the Apollo Intensa Emozione and De Tomaso P72 supercars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

