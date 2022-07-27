BMW was already committed to the IMSA SportsCar Championship with its M Hybrid V8 LMDh, but now the automaker has confirmed it will also enter the new race car in the FIA World Endurance Championship. It means BMW will soon be racing at the top level in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, something it hasn't done since 1999.

Ford is working on an update for the Escape, or the Kuga for some readers. The latest prototype for the compact crossover has shed all of the camouflage gear of earlier testers, meaning the debut can't be far.

Mini has rolled out a concept built to showcase the brand's new design language. The concept also likely previews the electric crossover Mini plans to slot in below the Countryman.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh to race at Le Mans from 2024

2023 Ford Escape spy shots and video: Updated crossover drops camo

Mini Concept Aceman glimpses future small electric crossover

2023 Audi A3 review

VW is now building EVs in U.S.

Porsche claims it can be more profitable making EVs than gasoline vehicles

F1 developing 100% sustainable fuel in time for 2026 season

2023 Mazda CX-5 gets modest $500 price increase to $27,975

GM and LG battery joint venture earmarked for $2.5B DOE loan

Sono Sion EV production form revealed, claims up to 152 miles a week from solar