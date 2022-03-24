Toyota is bringing a hot hatch to the U.S., based on the humble Corolla. A new video promoting the GR86 provides some glimpses of the hot Corolla ahead of the expected debut later this year. We hear it will come with turbocharged power and a manual transmission.

Ferrari has provided us with our best look yet at its Purosangue crossover due out later this year. The high-riding Ferrari is the successor to the GTC4 Lusso, and word on the street is that it will be launched with a V-12 under the hood.

Audi has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Q5. The new SUV looks to be taking on a much more dramatic look, and we can confirm that there's still an internal-combustion engine under the hood.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

