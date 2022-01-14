Fisker has provided a first look at an electric supercar currently being developed.

CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a teaser image showing the car during what appears to be aerodynamic modeling. The teaser was quickly removed from Twitter but not before Motor1 was able to take these screenshots.

In a message posted together with the teaser, Fisker said the supercar will sit in a segment that doesn't currently exist. Judging by the teaser, the new supercar looks like it might be a convertible.

Teaser for Fisker electric supercar

This is the first time that Fisker has mentioned a supercar, but there have been rumors that a supercar is one of at least two models being worked on at the U.K.-based Fisker Magic Works special projects division announced last fall. The other model is rumored to be a high-end SUV.

It isn't clear when we might see a Fisker supercar on sale. Right now the company has its hands full with its first model, the Ocean crossover, which is scheduled to enter production late this year at Magna Steyr's plant in Austria. Fisker is also developing a more affordable EV that's slated to enter production around 2024 at a plant run by Foxconn. The plant, located in Lordstown, Ohio, is in the process of being sold to Foxconn by rival EV startup Lordstown Motors.

Fisker has also shown off a lifestyle pickup truck, and in the past has also hinted at a coupe-like crossover and super sedan.