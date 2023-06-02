Volkswagen's ID.Buzz has finally made its U.S. debut, though the actual start of deliveries is only scheduled for the second half of 2024. The U.S. will get as standard the long-wheelbase version of the retro electric van, along with a 91-kwh battery, three rows of seats, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Following its redesign for 2023, the Range Rover Sport enters the 2024 model year with even more tweaks. The list includes updated infotainment, a more powerful plug-in hybrid option, and a 626-hp SV performance flagship.

Ferrari is close to revealing a hardcore version of its SF90 Stradale supercar. The new version, tipped to be called an SF90 LM, has been spotted again in prototype form, with the latest test vehicle wearing much less camouflage gear than before.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

