The Volkswagen Bus prepared for its return to America, the Chevy Colorado ZR2 went to new heights with the Bison model, and Volvo previewed the interior of the EX30. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz debuted in U.S.-spec form. Despite the reveal, the icon, which is available overseas, won't come across the ocean for more than a year.

Updates announced for the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq include two new trim levels and new color options. One of those new trims will give the Lyriq a lower starting price but will still come well equipped.

The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison debuted with 35-inch off-road tires, a bevy of Boron-steel skid plates, and a launch control function. The smallest member of the ZR2 Bison lineup arrives this fall.

The 2024 Audi Q7 underwent testing on public roads. Sporting minimal camouflage, the updated three-row luxury crossover SUV sported new front and rear fascias, along with a revised grille and updated headlights.

A teaser of the Volvo EX30's interior before its June 7 debut provided a glimpse into the automaker's future. A simple, near buttonless design takes a Tesla-like approach in the Swedish automaker's small electric crossover SUV.