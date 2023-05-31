Volvo on Wednesday provided a look at the interior of its EX30 electric crossover that will be revealed in full on June 7.

The EX30 is confirmed by Volvo to be smaller than the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compact duo, pointing to a vehicle in the subcompact segment, and despite the diminutive size we'll see it reach U.S. showrooms.

As an entry-level vehicle, the EX30 will skip the typical premium design of interiors found in Volvo's larger models in favor of design and materials focused on practicality and sustainability.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen will serve as the main infotainment hub and feature many popular Google apps built in. The system will also support wireless Apple CarPlay.

Volvo EX30 interior storage

Below the screen will sit a customizable center console with plenty of storage areas, including one for rear-seat passengers. And inside the tailgate, Volvo will add a handy guide with key interior dimensions—perfect for that visit to Ikea.

There will also be an industry-first feature in the form of a soundbar spanning the width of the dash. It will sit below the windshield and combine several speakers in a single structure, which Volvo said helps save on wiring and other materials. Buyers will be able to choose between a standard audio system and a high-end option from Harman Kardon.

Volvo will also have different design themes available for the EX30, which the automaker refers to as “rooms.” One room will feature a denim theme and incorporate recycled denim. Other sustainable materials will include recycled plastic, flax-based fibers, and sustainably sourced wool.

Volvo EX30 teaser

For the exterior, spy shots of prototypes show a design inspired by the EX90 mid-size electric SUV whose market launch has been delayed until 2024.

Volvo hasn't said when the EX30 will start sales in the U.S. but an arrival in 2024 is likely. Based on comments made by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan to Australian media a few months ago, production of the EX30 will likely be handled in China and sales in that market should start before 2023 is out, however.

The EX30 will be aimed at attracting younger buyers and could potentially become the brand's top seller. Volvo sold 615,121 vehicles in 2022 but wants to grow this to around 1.2 million vehicles by 2025—half of which are to be EVs.