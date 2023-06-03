JLR this week revealed its successor to the Range Rover Sport SVR. The newcomer is simply badged as an SV, and it packs a turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 mated to a mild-hybrid system spitting out a combined 626 hp.

2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the vehicles we spied this week was the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron. The latest prototype has shed a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier test vehicles, revealing clear details about the design.

2024 Porsche 911 GT3 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We also spied a prototype for an updated version of the current 992-generation 911 GT3. The refreshed track star will receive the mildest of tweaks, one of which will be a digital instrument cluster.

Ferrari SF90 LM (Versione Speziale) spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We also spotted Ferrari's upcoming hardcore SF90 Stradale, and a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier test vehicles has been dropped here as well. The newcomer, tipped to be called an SF90 LM, may debut as early as this month's 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

Chevrolet's redesigned Colorado spawned a ZR2 off-road model for 2023, but for 2024 there's a more capable ZR2 Bison grade. Revealed this week, the extra-rugged pickup was developed with help from AEV and features upgrades like additional underbody protection and 35-inch tires.

Bugatti Bolide prototype

Bugatti provided an update on development of the Bolide. Impressively, the production version of the track-only hypercar is very close to the concept shown in 2020, which is impressive as the show car was never actually intended for production.

2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Volkswagen this week revealed the version of the ID.Buzz that will be sold in the U.S. The U.S. will get as standard the long-wheelbase body, along with a 91-kwh battery, three rows of seats, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

2024 Cadillac CT6 (China spec)

And finally, Cadillac revealed a redesigned CT6, though only for the Chinese market. The new full-size sedan has taken on a similar design as the electric Lyriq and Celestiq, but sticks with gas power.