The Fisker Ocean is on track to begin U.S. deliveries the week starting June 19, Fisker announced in an investor update published on Wednesday.

The compact electric crossover has been in production since late last year and began deliveries in Europe in May. Fisker said certification by the EPA and CARB was the last hurdle for the vehicle's arrival in the U.S.

“We are super excited to start getting Fisker Ocean SUVs into customer hands,” Henrik Fisker, Fisker's CEO and founder, said in a statement. “Our U.S. customers have been exceptionally patient as we have moved through the regulatory process, but we are now ready to enter the next phase of the company’s history.”

The Ocean is available in the three grades Sport, Ultra, and Extreme, with the Extreme grade rated by the EPA at up to 360 miles of range when fitted with its standard 20-inch wheels. The Extreme grade's battery has a 113-kwh capacity, and the grade also comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 550 hp.

Henrik Fisker with the first customer Fisker Ocean - May 2023

At the other end of the spectrum, the base Sport grade comes with a single-motor front-wheel-drive powertrain good for 275 hp. Fisker hasn't announced battery details and an EPA range estimate but the company's own estimate for this grade is 250 miles. There also isn't an EPA range estimate for the Ultra grade but the range should be similar to the Extreme grade's 360 miles as the Ultra features the same 113-kwh battery.

The Ocean is slated to arrive in the U.S. as a 2023 model. Only the Extreme grade is available to order, and it is priced from $68,999, before the destination charge.

The Sport and Ultra grades are priced from $37,499 and $49,999 respectively. Fisker hasn't said when these grades will be available to order. Fisker is also readying a Force E off-road upgrade for the Ocean, though its availability is also unknown.

Production of the Ocean is handled at a plant in Austria operated by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr. The same company provided the platform for the Ocean and helped develop the vehicle.