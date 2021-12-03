Ferrari's Purosangue crossover has been spotted testing, this time with a production-bound body and not the makeshift Maserati Levante body used by previous testers. Purists shouldn't be too concerned as the spy shots point to the Purosangue more closely resembling the GTC4 Lusso it replaces, rather than your typical grocery getter.

Polestar's next model launch will be the 3, a mid-size crossover twinned with Volvo's replacement for the XC90. The Polestar will be the more performance oriented of the two, and offer battery-electric power exclusively.

Lexus has provided a glimpse at its first dedicated electric vehicle. The new model is called the RZ, and it's a crossover that will most likely be related to the Toyota BZ4X and Subaru Solterra twins.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots: Get ready for a Ferrari crossover

Polestar 3 teased ahead of 2022 debut, precedes 4 crossover and 5 production Precept

Lexus RZ: Electric crossover teased ahead of 2022 debut

Review update: 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid’s swan song still resonates

Radical SR10 and SR3 XX get halo protection system for 2022

Future Toyota Prime plug-in hybrids: How much range and performance?

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots: Mid-cycle update in the works

First drive review: 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid delivers more range and power

Extra-plush Genesis GV80 with four seats reportedly coming

2022 GMC Yukon review