Genesis is set to launch a range-topping version of its GV80 mid-size crossover sporting only four seats.

It will be called the GV80 Prestige Signature and arrive in 2022, Roadshow has learned.

Such configurations are popular in China where many well-heeled buyers with personal drivers choose crossover body styles over the more traditional sedan body style.

In such cases, the normal rear bench of the second row is replaced by two individual seats often featuring massage and recline functions. An extended center console with fold-out tables and extra storage spaces is also a common feature, and the Prestige Signature is expected to have one.

Expect the vehicle to come with the GV80's top powertrain, a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 rated at 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque.

And considering the regular GV80's most expensive grade starts at $68,545, including a $1,045 destination charge, the Prestige Signature should start somewhere above $70,000.

Genesis is also reportedly planning to launch a bigger crossover than the GV80, the so-called GV90. This model is reportedly due in 2023, albeit with electric power only.