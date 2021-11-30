A new BMW XM concept previews a standalone model from BMW M coming next year, the first from from the company since the M1 supercar launched half a century ago. Previously thought to be called an X8, the XM will be a high-performance crossover packing up to 750 hp from a V-8-based hybrid powertrain.

Lotus is working on an electric crossover that's due for a reveal next spring, and a new teaser video provides some glimpses of the design. The crossover is one of four electric vehicles to be launched by Lotus over the next five years.

Genesis has nailed the design of its redesigned G90 sedan headed to showrooms next year. Genesis is holding back details until closer to the market launch, but we can expect the car to boast a new platform and likely an available electric powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW Concept XM: 750-hp hybrid SUV portends most powerful M car ever

Lotus teases Type 132 electric crossover ahead of spring 2022 reveal

2023 Genesis G90 makes major uptick in style

2022 Nissan Maxima review

"American Auto" sitcom gets release date, teaser trailer

Toyota is poised to make affordability, not range, at the center of its EV play

Hennessey's Project Deep Space arriving in 2026 as six-wheel, four-seat, 2,000-plus-hp electric GT for $3M

Review update: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 lays ground game for brand’s EV future

Take a look behind the scenes at Alpina

Several Japanese vehicle makers expand the use of hydrogen internal combustion engines