BMW this week revealed the Concept XM as a preview of a standalone model from BMW M coming next year, the first from the company since the M1 supercar launched half a century ago. Previously thought to be called an X8, the XM will be a high-performance crossover packing up to 750 hp from a V-8-based hybrid powertrain.

2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Aston Martin confirmed it will launch a new V12 Vantage next year, a car destined to be the last Vantage equipped with a 12-cylinder engine. Yes, Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars in the future, and this electrification strategy will also extend to its sports car lineup.

2023 Genesis G90

Genesis revealed the redesigned G90 sedan headed to showrooms next year. Genesis is holding back details until closer to the market launch, but we can expect the car to boast a new platform and likely an available electric powertrain.

Teaser for Polestar 3 debuting in 2022

Polestar's next model launch will be the 3, a mid-size crossover twinned with Volvo's replacement for the XC90. The Polestar will be the more performance oriented of the two, and this week we received a good look in the form of a teaser shot.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Ferrari's Purosangue crossover was also spotted testing this week, this time with a production-bound body and not the makeshift Maserati Levante body used by previous testers. Purists shouldn't be too concerned as the spy shots point to the Purosangue more closely resembling the GTC4 Lusso it replaces, rather than your typical grocery getter.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots: Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for a redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class due around 2023 was also spotted this week. The new mid-size sedan looks to be taking on a sleeker design for its next generation, which adds to rumors that the sleek CLS-Class and GT 4-Door Coupe may be phased out after their current life cycles end.

2022 Honda Civic Si

One of the cars we tested this week was the 2022 Honda Civic Si. It offers 200 hp and comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission, and is a great platform for tuning.

2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

Another vehicle we tested was the Rolls-Royce Ghost, in Black Badge guise. The model gets darkened trim, a little more power, and slightly firming suspension tuning, but it mostly appeals for the edgier image it creates.