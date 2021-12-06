Porsche is the latest automaker to unveil a Vision Gran Turismo concept. Porsche's concept is an electric sports car, and while it isn't bound for production it may provide clues toward the design of the automaker's future lineup.

The redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car is the basis of the Japanese automaker's next Super GT GT500 racer. Nissan has revealed the new Z GT500 and it looks absolutely wild thanks to its all-carbon, wide-body design.

We tested numerous new cars over the course of 2021, Covid-19 restrictions notwithstanding. As is the case every year, we'll decide the best of the pack and award it the Motor Authority Best Car to Buy award. Find out this year's finalists in the links below.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche imagines the electric sports car of the future with Vision GT concept

This wide-body Nissan Z GT500 replaces the GT-R in Japan's Super GT series

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

2022 BMW X5 review

Jay Leno shows off his rare 6-cylinder 1968 Pontiac Firebird Sprint

Nissan Leaf lives on: Will its EV successor look like this?

2023 Audi E-Tron spy shots: Mid-cycle facelift on the way

Review update: 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid’s swan song still resonates

Hamilton takes win after thrilling 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Battery storage allows more flexibility for DC fast-charging station locations