A prototype for a redesigned Audi A4 has been spotted for the first time, in wagon form. The new A4 is expected to go on sale in 2023 as a 2024 model, and should offer both internal-combustion and battery-electric options.

Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested. The latest spy shots and video show the car, the so-called modern 911 Safari, testing on the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads.

Polaris continues to refine its Slingshot. For 2022, the three-wheeler has been made a little easier to live with thanks to two new roof options. There's also a new SLR grade that combines luxury touches with the Slingshot's most powerful powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Volvo plans new entry-level electric crossover

2022 Subaru Crosstrek review

Toyota commits $3.4B to US battery production, plans first plant in North Carolina

Ford plans a full-size electric truck with "incredibly high volume"