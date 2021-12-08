Mercedes-Benz's A-Class compact range is about to come in for a facelift, and we've just spotted a prototype for the sedan. There looks to be revised fascias at both ends, and a new grille also looks to be coming.

The redesigned Ford Ranger due in showrooms next year will spawn a redesigned Amarok for Volkswagen. New teaser shots hint at unique designs for the Amarok's exterior and cabin.

Porsche could become the next automaker to go public. The latest reports suggest the Porsche and Piech families, which control Porsche's Volkswagen Group parent, are pushing for a spinoff of the sports car manufacturer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

