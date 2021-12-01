Honda's latest Civic makes a great alternative to the Audi A3, if you can look past the badge. This is especially true now that a sporty Civic Si has joined the range. It offers 200 hp and comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission, and we've just tested one.

Aston Martin will launch a new V12 Vantage next year, and the car is destined to be the last Vantage equipped with a 12-cylinder engine. Yes, Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars in the future, and this electrification strategy will also extend to its sports car lineup.

The electric version of the next-generation BMW 7-Series is in the final stages of development. BMW has confirmed it as the i7, and said we'll see it sometime next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Honda Civic Si toes the line for affordable sport sedans

The final Aston Martin V12 Vantage is coming in 2022

BMW i7 electric flagship sedan completes final tests ahead of 2022 launch

What's New for 2022: Mercedes-Benz

Infiniti teases electrified future

Nio and Shell partner for battery swapping and charging stations, in Europe and China

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz spy shots and video: Modern electric Bus coming soon

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class review

Lighter, faster Gen3 Formula E race car coming for Season 9

Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis invest in Factorial for solid-state cells boosting range up to 50%