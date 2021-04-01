Ferrari has been spotted testing its upcoming crossover. To be called the Purosangue, it will be a high-riding Prancing Horse boasting four doors and four seats. Purists may hate it, but the market will probably love it given the popularity of similar models from rivals Aston Martin and Lamborghini.

Rumors have swirled for years that Hyundai may build a pickup, and now it's finally happening. New teaser sketches give us our best look yet at the pickup which will be called a Santa Cruz, and enter production at a plant in Alabama this year.

British motorsport and engineering company Prodrive is developing a 500-hp, mid-engine, rally raid-style vehicle for the road. It will be based on the BRX Hunter, which Prodrive built for this year's Dakar Rally.

