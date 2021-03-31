Porsche has introduced a new GT3 for the 2022 model year, but the automaker also has a round of updates for the rest of the 911 range. These mostly fall into the tech category and include some important updates like the availability of Android Auto.

Nissan has a Nismo-tuned Patrol and with any luck we'll see the Armada receive the same treatment. Why? Because the Patrol Nismo combines genuine performance mods with the SUV's stellar off-road capability and premium interior, making it a great alternative to many luxury rivals.

Genesis has unveiled a new concept and it's an electric vehicle, just like the last two concepts from the Korean luxury brand. The latest is a handsome coupe that we wouldn't be surprised to see in production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

