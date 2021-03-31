Nissan's Nismo performance skunkworks on Wednesday revealed its version of the recently updated 2021 Nissan Patrol, the global version of our Armada.

The vehicle combines genuine performance mods with the Patrol's stellar off-road capability and premium interior, making it a great alternative to many of the full-size SUVs offered by luxury brands.

Like the last Patrol Nismo launched in 2015, the 2021 model brings both mechanical and visual mods. The key mod is a tuned version of the Patrol's familiar 5.6-liter V-8, with the Nismo engineers extracting an additional 28 hp for a grand total of 428 hp. Torque is unchanged at 413 lb-ft but registers higher over the rev range compared to the stock Patrol's V-8.

The Patrol Nismo’s body structure has also been given some reinforcements to improve rigidity and a body kit has been added to help boost downforce (there's even a roof-mounted spoiler). The suspension was also worked over and upgraded with Bilstein shocks. Forged 22-inch aluminum wheels and tweaks to the power steering system round off the list of upgrades.

Nissan Patrol Nismo

Moving inside, you'll notice multiple Nismo logos as well as a sport steering wheel lined in Alcantara. Carbon fiber and red accents are also used to dress up the cabin. Nissan also added a number of electronic driver-assist features as standard, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a digital rearview mirror, and high beam assist.

Buyers will have the choice of four colors: White Pearl, Black Solid, Gray and Silver.

Nissan Patrol Nismo

The Patrol Nismo will be available exclusively to customers in the Middle East, Nissan has confirmed. Sadly, there's little chance the Armada will receive the same treatment.

The Armada was just updated for the 2021 model year. While it still only offers the one powertrain, a 400-hp 5.6-liter V-8, the latest update brought a more youthful look and some much-needed tech items in the cabin.