The Callum-designed BRX Hunter rally car developed by British motorsport and engineering company Prodrive for the 2021 Dakar Rally will spawn a road-going variant.

The information was confirmed to Autocar by Prodrive CEO and founder David Richards in an interview published on Wednesday.

Richards, who described the Hunter as a “Ferrari of the desert,” said work on the road-going variant, likely to also be called a Hunter, has already started and the first prototype could be running by the end of the year. The expected price tag for one is over 1 million British pounds (approximately $1.37 million).

The Hunter was fielded in this year's Dakar Rally by Prodrive in partnership with BRX (Bahrain Raid Xtreme). The highest finishing Hunter in this year's rally came fifth overall, thanks to the efforts of Nani Roma.

2021 BRX Hunter Dakar Rally T1 race car

Richards said the road variant will be similar to the rally car but with more power and wider haunches to fit bigger wheels and tires. British design firm Callum has also been tasked with designing the road variant, which will closely resemble the rally car.

The mechanicals will be a match, too. The rally car is powered by a mid-mounted V-6, in this case a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 sourced from Ford. The engine has been tuned to deliver 400 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, and Richards has hinted the engine in the road variant could be tuned to deliver closer to 500 hp.

“Nobody’s ever done a car like it before,” Richards told Autocar. “Imagine a road car capable of going across the sand dunes at 100 mph, and keep doing it for 300 miles because the fuel tank is so big.”

In related news, Prodrive announced Wednesday that it has been hired to run Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton's X44 Extreme E team in this year's inaugural season of the electric off-road series. Prodrive's own Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez will drive for the team.