A redesigned Ford Ranger is due in U.S. showrooms this summer, and will bring with it a Ranger Raptor variant. Ford has finally released U.S. pricing and specifications, including the Ranger Raptor variant's peak output of more than 400 hp.

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned E-Class on its way to showrooms later this year, and a prototype for the AMG E 53 variant has been spotted. The outgoing E 53 generates 429 hp from an inline-6, and we expect the new one to pack even more horsepower, possibly from a 4-cylinder coupled with hybrid technology.

French performance marque Alpine has provided an early look at the first of its future electric vehicles. A concept car revealed overnight previews an Alpine A290 hot hatch due to enter production in 2024.

