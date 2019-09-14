The Frankfurt International Motor Show has come and gone and once again there was plenty to digest. The theme this year was definitely electrification, including even in the supercar arena as demonstrated by Lamborghini's new Sián which features an 807-horsepower mild-hybrid setup that relies on a supercapacitor instead of a battery.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a concept called the Vision EQS. It previews a sleek liftback sedan coming in 2020 to challenge high-end versions of the Tesla Model S, and to a lesser degree the Porsche Taycan.

Hyundai 45 concept

Hyundai presented the 45 concept, a high-riding electric hatch that previews the brand's styling for future electric cars. The name references this year's 45th anniversary of the unveiling of the wedge-shaped Pony Coupe concept that spawned the first Hyundai.

2020 Land Rover Defender

There were some conventional cars, too. A major debut was the new Land Rover Defender which represents the first redesign for the nameplate since the original debuted more than three decades ago. It reaches dealers early next year priced from a very reasonable $50,925.

Volkswagen ID 3 (Euro-spec) - 2019 Frankfurt auto show

Another highly anticipated vehicle was the Volkswagen ID 3 electric hatch. While we won't see it in the United States, its design and technology will feature in additional ID models to be sold here, the first of which will be the ID 4 arriving in 2020.

2020 Honda E

The cute Honda E broke cover in Frankfurt, in production guise. The electric city car, which isn't bound for the United States, features a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery and a digital dash with five screens—six if you count the digital rearview mirror.

2020 BMW Alpina B3 Touring

Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina unveiled a new B3, in wagon form. The BMW 3-Series-based B3 packs an impressive 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, making it an alternative to BMW's M3. Sadly, we won't see it in the U.S.

New Audi RS 7 Sportback

Audi had a redesigned RS 7 Sportback on display. The high-performance hatchback shares its mechanical package with the recently revealed—and U.S.-bound—RS 6 Avant, and it looks absolutely insane in person, particularly due to its huge rear diffuser.

BMW Concept 4

BMW looks to be taking a much more radical design path for the next 4-Series coupe. The automaker in Frankfurt unveiled the Concept 4 which is a direct preview of the upcoming redesigned 4-Series. Don't sweat it as we're sure the massive grille will be toned down for production.

There was much, much more in Frankfurt. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.