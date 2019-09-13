Smart has transformed into an EV brand and the current lineup consists of just three models, the EQ Fortwo, EQ Fortwo Cabriolet and EQ Forfour.

At this week's Frankfurt International Motor Show, Smart unveiled updates for the lineup that will be introduced for the 2020 model year. However, you won't see the cars in the United States as Smart will exit our market after 2019.

2020 Smart EQ Forfour and Fortwo

Elsewhere, buyers can look forward to revised styling. There's a new grille and revised designs for the head and taillights, and inside there's a new center console with extra storage space and an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment in the center stack. Buyers also have more customization options to choose from.

The electric powertrain is common to all three models and carries over from the previous year. The setup features an 80-horsepower motor at the rear axle and a 17.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for 58 miles of range. The motor is adequate for city speeds, but anyone planning a highway drive will be disappointed. The 0-62 mph time is 11.6 seconds and top speed is 81 mph.

2020 Smart EQ Fortwo

The latest updates are to tide things over until a redesigned lineup arrives in 2022. Smart in March announced a tie-up with Geely for development of the new lineup which is to be built in China and sold globally. Smart's current lineup is built in Europe.

For more Frankfurt auto show news, head to our dedicated hub.