Hyundai sells a sporty version of its Elantra GT overseas. It's called the i30 N (the Elantra GT is badged an i30 outside the United States) and comes with the same mechanicals as the Veloster N.

Now, there is a more hardcore version of the car called the Project C, a reference to the Area C test track at Hyundai's Namyang R&D center in Korea. It was revealed on Tuesday at the Frankfurt International Motor Show.

2020 Hyundai i30 N Project C

Just 600 examples of the i30 N Project C will be built, and they will be sold exclusively in Europe. While we in the U.S. miss out on the fun, with a little hope some of the car's upgrades might make it over to the Veloster N.

Those upgrades are primarily aimed at reducing weight and include carbon fiber-reinforced plastic components and 19-inch light alloy wheels. The resulting curb weight of the i30 N Project C is 3,075 pounds, or 110 pounds less than the stock i30 N. Most of the savings come from the addition of the light alloys. They're made by OZ Racing and help shed a tad over 48 pounds.

Other performance mods include lowered suspension, a rear strut tower brace, and several aerodynamic mods. The latter includes a new front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser.

2020 Hyundai i30 N Project C

Hyundai will offer the i30 N Project C with the stock i30 N's available 271-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The sole transmission in the i30 N is a 6-speed manual. With less weight to carry, the i30 N Project C will hit 62 mph in 6.0 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the stock i30 N.

For more Frankfurt auto show news, head to our dedicated hub.