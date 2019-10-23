Lexus was a pioneer among luxury car brands when it comes to electrification, with the automaker having launched its first hybrid in 2005 in the form of the RX 400h, but it's been slow to the game when it comes to electric cars, though it now looks to be addressing the issue.

Lexus used the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show to present an EV concept called the LF-30 Electrified. It's a battery-electric car that Lexus said explores what one of its cars might be like closer to the year 2030, hence the “30” in the concept's name.

Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept

The concept stretches 200 inches in length and features a pair of massive gulling doors. The doors aren't the only element that's impressive, though. Lexus said the concept is powered by in-wheel motors, which thanks to precise control technology, which Lexus said it's honed from years of developing hybrid vehicles, will deliver ideal handling in any driving situation. The tech is called Lexus Advanced Posture Control and will be a feature of future electrified cars from the automaker.

Peak output of the LF-30 Electrified's four in-wheel motors is 536 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This will see the LF-40 Electrified sprint to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds and top out at a governed 124 mph.

Delivering juice to the electric motors is a 110-kilowatt-hour unit stored in the floor, and on a single charge Lexus said the LF-30 Electrified should deliver close to 300 miles of range. Maximum charging can only be done at 150 kilowatts, though a cable isn't required thanks to wireless charging capability.

Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept

For the cabin, there's a feeling of spaciousness for the driver made possible by a steer-by-wire system. Occupants also have the ability to adjust the opacity of the windows, while the expanse of glass that forms the windshield and roof can display navigation info, video, or simply a star-filled sky all via augmented reality technology.

And finally, since this is a vehicle designed for 10 years into the future, it also features fully self-driving technology and support for drones. In the case of the latter, the concept can interact with an autonomous drone called the Lexus Airporter. This can handle tasks such as transporting luggage from your doorstep to the vehicle's trunk.

But what about a Lexus EV that you'll be able to buy in the near future? Well, the first Lexus EV destined for sale will be unveiled in November. It will be a battery-electric model based on an existing platform, most likely the one in the UX compact crossover. The first Lexus based on a dedicated EV platform won't arrive until sometime early next decade, the automaker said.

