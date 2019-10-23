Toyota's stand at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show was filled with a variety of mobility concepts, ranging from a broom that can transport you through the air like a witch, to the e-Palette that will be transporting athletes during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Some of the concepts on show preview production models, like the Mirai and Ultra-Compact BEV concepts. Though others, like the aforementioned broom concept, are purely the stuff of fantasy. Toyota's E-Racer concept, also on show in Tokyo, clearly falls into the latter category.

The concept is Toyota's vision for an enthusiast vehicle in a world where self-driving cars have turned the act of driving into a hobby, much like what cars did to horseback riding last century. It even comes with an automated tailor that can knock out a bespoke race suit.

While the E-Racer isn't bound for production, we could potentially see it in a video game at some point. In fact, at its Tokyo debut, Toyota had virtual reality glasses that enabled visitors to simulate driving the concept on leading racetracks.

