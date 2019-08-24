It's official. The Audi RS 6 Avant is coming to the United States to challenge the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. Revealed this week, the latest generation of Audi's uber-wagon comes with close to 600 horsepower and styling that can make a supercar look tame in comparison.

1939 Porsche Type 64 - Image via RM Sotheby's

The sole surviving 1939 Type 64 (in original condition) and the oldest car to bear the Porsche name was put up for auction during last week's Monterey Car Week. Unfortunately, a major stuff up by auction house RM Sotheby's caused confusion about the bids and the sale was called off before the hammer could be dropped.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Fans of more modern Porsches can look forward to a new 911 GT3 coming up shortly. This week we spied what's likely to be the car's Touring Package.

2021 Acura TLX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A redesigned TLX based on an Acura-exclusive platform and with an available Type S model is coming soon. In the past week, we spotted both a prototype for the regular TLX and a test mule for the sporty Type S.

2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

This week we took a spin in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, in range-topping Black Label grade. We'll save the full first drive for you but will say that the mid-size SUVs from the Germans finally have some serious competition from an American brand.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid - preview drive

Another vehicle we tested was the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Porsche's new range-topping Cayenne will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and top out at 183 mph. That's thanks to 670 horsepower generated by a V-8-based hybrid powertrain.

2019 BMW M850i xDrive convertible

We also drove the 2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible. The car is wider, heavier, and more upscale than the 6-Series it replaces, but sportier. You'd expect that for a car with 523 horsepower and price tag north of $130,000, however.

2021 Formula One race car aerodynamic testing - Photo credit: Formula1.com

This week we also received our best look yet at the new race car design being developed for the 2021 Formula One season and beyond. Proposals for the new design rules won't be decided upon until October but most of what you see here is expected to remain.