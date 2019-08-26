The next generation of BMW's 4-Series has been spotted, in its coupe body style. Other body styles will include the convertible, Gran Coupe sedan, and a new i4 electric sedan.

We've heard before that the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 could arrive with an 800-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 code-named the LT7. Interestingly, the latest rumors point to the engine being related to the Cadillac-exclusive Blackwing V-8, which features a DOHC design.

New Russian brand Aurus has opened up its first dealership and is taking orders on the Senat sedan, the civilian version of Vladimir Putin's presidential limo. New models will follow the Senat sedan, including an SUV and minivan.

2021 BMW 4-Series spy shots and video

Will the C8 Corvette Z06 feature a twin-turbo V-8 derived from Cadillac's Blackwing?

The Aurus Senat, aka Putin's limo, priced at $274,000

Decades of engineering preceded the milliseconds before this Honda was crashed

Donkervoort celebrates founder's 70th with D8 GTO JD70

The new normal: Electrify America expands its EV ad campaign

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots and video