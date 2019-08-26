This is your final week to watch "The Fast and the Furious" and its first two follow-ups on Netflix as they'll end their year-long run on the streaming service on Sept. 1.

"The Fast and The Furious," "2 Fast 2 Furious," and "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" will join roughly 30 other titles leaving Netflix at the beginning of the month, The Drive reported on Saturday.

Those whose appetite for vintage "F&F" content hasn't been sated over the past 12 months can take solace in the fact that one of the most famous stars of the original movie will get a hat-tip in the ninth installment of the franchise.

No, we're not talking about a human actor. We're referring to Brian O'Connor's 1993 Toyota Supra. A 2020 Supra in the same orange finish will appear in "Fast & Furious 9" as an homage to the original.

Filming for "Fast 9" commenced earlier this summer, and will feature wrestler-turned-Hollywood-actor John Cena. Frequent franchise director Justin Lin ("Tokyo Drift," "Fast & Furious," "Fast 5," and "Fast and Furious 6") returns along with series regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, et al.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham will both be absent despite becoming regulars in recent "F&F" films. Both appeared in the recent series spin-off, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," and both are expected to return to the main franchise for future films. Helen Mirren, who appeared in "Hobbs & Shaw," will reprise her role in "Fast 9."

"Fast 9" is slated to hit theaters May 22, 2020. That's a long drought, so you'd better enjoy your classic "F&F movies while you can.