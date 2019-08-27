Mercedes-Benz has a new GLE Coupe and AMG is cooking up two new versions to appease performance fans. The first will be a GLE53 Coupe powered by a hybrid powertrain with V-8 performance coupled with 6-cylinder efficiency.

An 800-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 for the C8 Corvette is coming, but it will likely be in the next ZR1 and not the next Z06. Instead, the Z06 is rumored to be coming with a new naturally aspirated engine.

Porsche has finally set a Nurburgring lap time for its upcoming Taycan, and the automaker has been kind enough to release a video of the near-silent run. The new time is a record for production EVs at the 'Ring.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe spy shots and video

C8 Corvette ZR1 reportedly coming with twin-turbo V-8, Z06 to be naturally aspirated

Porsche Taycan electrifies at the 'Ring with 7:42 lap time

2019 Toyota RAV4 crossover recalled for faulty backup camera

Audi could be about to join BMW and Daimler's self-driving car alliance

Tesla reportedly picks LG Chem to supply batteries in China

Faraday Future CEO reportedly to step down as company undergoes restructure

Decades of engineering preceded the milliseconds before this Honda was crashed

Former VW boss Ferdinand Piech dead at 82

The new normal: Electrify America expands its EV ad campaign