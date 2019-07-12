We drove the 2019 Cadillac CT6; The 2020 Yenko/SC Camaro bowed; we learned of a BMW M5 wagon with a McLaren F1 engine in it. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We spent time behind the wheel of the 2019 Cadillac CT6 and we couldn't shake the feeling the luxury sedan is a glimpse of what could have been.

Speciality Vehicle Engineering graced us with the 2020 Yenko/SC Camaro. It's based on the updated Camaro for the 2020 model year, but SVE has given the beast 1,000 horsepower.

There's a very peculiar BMW E45 M5 wagon in the German brand's collection. It houses a McLaren F1's V-12 engine and it served as a development mule for the powertrain.

Photos surfaced of what may be the updated Acura MDX and a potential range-topping luxury sedan. Acura said they're for placement only, but we have a feeling there's more to it than that.

Finally, we received a new round of mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette spy shots. It's likely the last time our spy photographers will capture this vehicle as the new sports car will debut on July 18.