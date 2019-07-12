Images potentially revealing the designs of two future Acura models has showed up in the strangest of all places.

The images potentially show a redesigned MDX crossover SUV and a new flagship sedan inspired by 2016's Precision concept.

Several images of both vehicles were posted to the Acurazine Forum on Thursday by user rdx.god, who claimed to have found them while digging through files embedded within the infotainment software of an RDX.

Acura has since confirmed to Car and Driver that the images show “conceptual renderings” based on the Precision concept's design language and are “for placement only.”

Potential redesigned Acura MDX - Image via rdx.god/Acurazine Forums

The MDX was last redesigned for 2014 so the next-generation model should arrive for 2020 or 2021. The lack of prototype sightings suggest a later arrival.

The sedan is the more interesting design. While the source suggested the design is for a next-generation TLX, a closer inspection suggests we're looking at a larger, more substantial car. We've already spotted a prototype for the next TLX and it will be a heavily updated version of the current car. It will also offer a sporty Type S variant.

Compared to the TLX prototypes, this mystery sedan has its side mirrors mounted to the doors and not to the base of the A-pillars. The mystery sedan's C-pillar also sits above the rear wheel arch whereas on the TLX prototypes the C-pillar is well in front of the rear wheel arch.

The mystery sedan could be a new range-topper to replace the RLX, with rumors of the Legend nameplate's revival currently circulating. We should have more details soon as Acura is tipped to be readying a concept of a new flagship sedan for next month's Monterey Car Week. Stay tuned.