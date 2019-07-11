Noted tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (formerly SLP) has gotten its hands on the updated 2020 Chevrolet Camaro and created 2020 Yenko/SC Camaro. After all, that's what SVE does best.

The Tom's River, New Jersey-based company, which owns the rights to the Yenko name for modern builds, released its latest beast with a whopping 1,000 horsepower thanks to a Stage II kit. At its heart, the engine is the familiar 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 found in the standard Camaro SS. However, SVE has stroked the powerplant to displace 6.8 liters and slapped on a supercharger for good measure.

2020 Yenko/SC Camaro by SVE

The aluminum block now features a forged-steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, an upgraded fuel system, and a 10-percent larger throttle body to help deliver the power to the people. SVE has also installed custom long-tube headers, which should help make the 2020 Yenko/SC Camaro a thumpy thing at stoplights. A two-mode switch makes the exhaust noise softer or louder as desired.

Each car will be based on either the Camaro 1SS or 2SS trim with the 1LE package. Buyers will get all the 1LE goodies, including the Recaro seats, an electronic limited-slip differential, performance suspension, and more.

2020 Yenko/SC Camaro by SVE

The exterior doesn't change too much from the standard 2020 Camaro, but the hood is made from carbon fiber painted to match the body color. However, the exposed carbon-fiber hood scoop looks quite sinister. Hood stripes and side graphics help complete the Yenko look and customers can choose from nine different colors to compliment their choice of exterior color. Yenko and Stage II badges decorate the exterior as well. There will be no mistaking SVE's creation for a standard Camaro.

Inside the muscle car, Yenko embroidery is found on the floor mats and headrests. A plaque marks the Camaro's build number as one of just 50 SVE plans to build. The boss Yenko Camaro package costs $68,995 plus the price of the donor Camaro, making it one expensive proposition. But then again, 1,000 horsepower doesn't come cheaply.

Update: This story has been updated to fix an error in the price reported in the original version.