The true Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V replacements are on their way, and Cadillac this week teased both of them. We hear the cars might carry the Blackwing name.

Scene from “Ford v. Ferrari” movie

The first trailer and photos for "Ford v. Ferrari" starring Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as test driver Ken Miles surfaced, and the movie looks great. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until November to watch it.

2020 BMW M8

BMW's new flagship is the M8, which is available in coupe, convertible, and soon 4-door Gran Coupe body styles. The car was revealed in regular M8 and spicier M8 Competition guises, with the latter delivering 617 horsepower.

AMG M 139 Engine

Mercedes-AMG's new 45 series will pack the most powerful 4-cylinder engine ever fitted to a production car. The engine delivers 382 horsepower in standard guise and 416 hp in spicier S guise.

Porsche 981 Bergspyder prototype and 1968 909 Bergspyder

Back in 2015, Porsche came close to launching a single-seat speedster as a spiritual successor to the ultra-light 909 Bergspyder of the 1960s. This week we got a look at a prototype the German firm had built.

Teaser for Gordon Murray Automotive's T50 supercar due in 2022

Gordon Murray this week released the first details on what he calls the last and greatest "analog" supercar. It features a V-12 revving beyond 12,000 rpm, a central driving position, and a downforce-generating fan like Murray previously added to a Formula One race car.

Chevrolet Bolt EV fitted with prototype airless tires from Michelin

GM this week confirmed it is testing airless tires with a view to introducing the technology as early as 2024. The tires were developed by Michelin and will mean the end of flats and blowouts.

The D-Day Jeeps of Normandy, France

A 75th anniversary D-Day commemoration this week looked at how some Jeeps left behind in Europe found a second life, from the peace table to the farm.