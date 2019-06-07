We learned more about the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's secured ECU; GM and Michelin showed off their airless tire concept; the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 turbodiesel engine option got a price. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

GM doesn't plan to cut anyone out with the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's secure ECU. GM President Mark Reuss commented on the ECU's cybersecurity after reports circulated about the computer making aftermarket tuning more difficult than ever.

Airless tires may be on new GM vehicles by 2024. The automaker and Michelin showed off their airless tire prototype, which is puncture-proof. GM plans to start testing the tires in the real world and hopes to put them on a production vehicle next decade.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is receiving an inline-6 turbodiesel for the first time ever. As for how much it costs, it's just as much as the optional 6.2-liter V-8.

"Ford v. Ferrari" is shaping up to be a must-see film for car enthusiasts. The first trailer for the movie, which features Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, dropped this week, and we're exited to see it.

Finally, oddball Italian firm Frangivento revealed its Asfanè DieciDieci prototype supercar. The strange-looking supercar boasts 996 horsepower from a turbocharged 5.4-liter V-10. The car isn't the production model, but when it arrives, it could cost well over $2 million.