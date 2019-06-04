A new turbodiesel option for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado will set buyers back at least $2,495 when it goes on sale later this year. That's the same price premium Chevy charges for the 6.2-liter V-8 it offers on certain Silverado trucks.

Chevy said Monday that the 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 engine option will be a $2,495 option for trucks that come standard with the 5.3-liter V-8 engine. For 2020 Silverados that come equipped with the 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine, the price climbs to $3,890 to swap in the diesel engine.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado with turbodiesel engine

Truck shoppers looking for the least expensive way to drive off in a Silverado 1500 with diesel power will face a $42,285 price tag. That nets a Silverado LT double-cab model with a standard bed. The cost jumps to $44,685 for a crew cab, which is by far the more popular configuration. Chevrolet will also offer the diesel engine on the RST, LTZ, and High Country trims.

The prices match what buyers will pay if they chose the optional 6.2-liter V-8 engine for a Silverado 1500, which could make the inline-6 turbodiesel engine a compelling option.

Although Chevrolet hasn't spilled details on fuel economy, towing, or hauling capability, the engine makes 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, which bests light-duty diesel pickups from Ford and Ram. Peak torque also comes on at a low 1,500 rpm and pulls through 3,000 rpm. Buyers will find the engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission as the only option.

The details on the new engine come after GM said it had to its launch back. Originally, the 2019 Silverado and GMC Sierra were slated to offer the turbodiesel as a late model year option. Instead, GM has bumped availability to 2020 model year pickups.