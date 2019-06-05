Gordon Murray has released the first details on what he calls the last and greatest "analog" supercar. It features a V-12 revving beyond 12,000 rpm, a central driving position, and a downforce-generating fan like Murray previously added to a Formula One race car.

GM is testing airless tires with a view to introducing the technology as early as 2024. The tires were developed by Michelin and will mean the end of flats and blowouts.

BMW's new flagship is the M8, which is available in coupe, convertible, and soon 4-door Gran Coupe body styles. The car has been revealed in regular M8 and spicier M8 Competition guises, with the latter delivering 617 horsepower.

Gordon Murray teases F1 successor complete with V-12, fan car tech

Airless tires made by Michelin coming to GM vehicles

2020 BMW M8 and M8 Convertible arrive with over 600 horsepower

2020 Chevrolet Silverado turbodiesel engine priced from $42,285

2019 Audi A6 Allroad ready for the family holiday

Musk teases Tesla truck, opens Chinese Model 3 orders at lower price

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake revealed

Apple CarPlay interface updated with latest iOS 13 update

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover collaborate on next-gen EV tech

Home station from Clipper Creek will charge two EVs