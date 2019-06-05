Should a standard Dodge Charger Hellcat not cut the mustard, a new special edition unveiled Tuesday adds a more expressive style to everyone's favorite four-door muscle car.

Dodge announced a Tuesday the Charger Hellcat Octane Edition, which extends the industry's focus on blacked-out looks to the 707-horsepower sedan. There's no extra power on tap, but the Charger Hellcat Octane Edition does add a sinister look and wheels from the drag racer-focused Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320.

2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat Octane Edition

Shoppers will find the Octane Edition finished in either Pitch Black or White Knuckle exterior colors, while numerous elements are now painted black. They include the exterior badges, grille, and decklid. The rear spoiler is finished in Satin Black. Meanwhile, a pair of Satin Black center stripes run across the car complete with Octane Red accents. The same red color is present on the Brembo brake calipers.

As mentioned, the wheels come from the Challenger R/T Scat pack 1320, which we consider the Demon-lite. The wheels are 20-inch aluminum forged with knurled bead seats to minimize tire slip under hard acceleration. Of course, the wheels are also painted black to match the entire look of the Charger Hellcat Octane Edition.

2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat Octane Edition

The cabin sticks to the black and red look, but the SRT performance seats also include a Houndstooth insert to break things up. The SRT Hellcat logo is stitched into the seatback and also features red accent stitching. The red accents flow throughout the interior, and the splash of color is also present on the seat belts. The instrument panel sports a black-on-black Hellcat badge, to still keep things sinister looking.

In all, it doesn't cost much to add the blacked-out looks to the Charger Hellcat. Dodge said the Octane Edition will cost an extra $1,495 over the starting price of a standard Charger Hellcat. As a refresher, the 707-hp sedan starts at $68,740, which makes the Octane Edition a $70,235 machine.