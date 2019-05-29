Ford has developed a performance package for the 2020 Mustang EcoBoost that both ups the power and hones the handling.

It's called the High Performance Package, and it costs $4,995, Cars Direct reported on Friday.

It means you're looking at a base price of $32,760, including destination, for a Mustang EcoBoost equipped with the package. This price is for the standard 6-speed manual. Opt for the Mustang's available 10-speed automatic and you'll need to add another $1,595 to the figure.

Ford is also offering up a Handling Package that requires the High Performance Package to be installed first. The Handling Package will add another $1,995 to your build.

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package

The performance pack adds 20 horsepower to the Mustang EcoBoost, bringing output to 330 hp. It also improves the aerodynamics, suspension and brakes by borrowing items from the Mustang GT.

The handling pack hones things further with magnetic ride dampers, a Torsen 3.55:1 limited-slip rear differential, and a few other extras.

Anyone considering the Mustang EcoBoost equipped with the performance and handling packages should also consider the Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE, as well as some of the turbo-4 imports.

The 2020 Ford Mustang starts deliveries in the fall. Other 2020 Mustang updates include more color options, the FordPass Connect vehicle monitoring app, the latest version of the Blue Oval's Sync infotainment system, and of course the return of the Shelby GT500.