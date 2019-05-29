The 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt just got a little more expensive. Those looking to buy one of the special pony cars that honors the famed 1968 film "Bullitt" will pay $1,215 more.

Cars Direct confirmed prices with Ford directly, and reported on the increase on Wednesday. The change puts the 2020 Mustang Bullitt's price at $48,905 including the mandatory $1,095 destination charge. The extra cost does not include any new equipment or changes. For 2019, the pony car cost $47,690. Buyers will pay exactly $12,180 more compared to a standard 2020 Mustang GT, which starts at $36,725.

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt first drive

The extra cost versus a GT doesn't only amount to a shade of Dark Highland Green paint, though. The Mustang Bullitt packs 20 additional horsepower from the GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine for a total of 480 hp. The Blue Oval also fits the car's engine with a larger throttle body, an open-air induction system, and an intake manifold from the Shelby GT350. The upgrades and extra power push the Mustang Bullitt's top speed to 163 mph.

Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz told Motor Authority the price increase is due to market demand. Clearly, Ford thinks it can charge a little bit more for special Mustang that's complete with a cue-ball shift knob and "Bullitt" badges. The subtle nods are plenty to remind fans of the film's legendary car chase through the streets of San Francisco.

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt first drive

In the grand scheme of things, the price increase still doesn't put too much space between the Mustang Bullitt and a cushy Mustang GT. Check off the right boxes for a $39,355 GT Premium trim with the $3,995 GT Performance Package, and add $2,200 Premium Plus Package for its digital gauge cluster and touchscreen navigation system and you come to $46,645. With its special looks and 20 extra horses, the Bullitt makes a compelling case for the price, even if Ford wants to grab $1,200 extra in the process.