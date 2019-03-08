Audi has only just launched its e-tron crossover SUV but the German firm's next electric car is already on the auto show circuit. The vehicle is the e-tron Sportback, which is essentially the e-tron with a more rakish, coupe-like profile.

The Porsche Taycan is now less than a year away from its debut, with the automaker confirming the covers will come off on September. Already around 20,000 enthusiasts have placed deposits, and many more should come in once the car is out in the open.

Additional examples of the New Stratos has finally entered production, nine years after the first one was shown. The car was originally a one-off project built by Pininfarina on a shortened Ferrari F430 Scuderia platform, but thanks to Manifattura Automobili Torino a further 25 examples will see the light of day.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

