BMW's X7 will soon be updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next-generation 7-Series. Spy shots of a prototype reveal a completely new front-end design for the full-size SUV.

One of the world's most expensive new cars is finally ready for delivery. We're talking about Bugatti's La Voiture Noire based on the Chiron platform. The stunning hypercar is a true one-off, with its owner having paid 11 million euros (approximately $13.2 million) for the privilege of taking it home.

Soccer star David Beckham is one of the top investors in electric-vehicle startup Lunaz. The company started out converting some much-loved classics to run on batteries but has ambitions to become the go-to place for OEMs looking to source EV technology, similar to Rimac.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

