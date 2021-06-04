We checked out the Ford Bronco Sport's Easter eggs, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport debuted, and the Mercedes-Benz 500 E celebrated an anniversary. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We went Easter egg hunting in the Ford Bronco Sport. Some of the Easter eggs are useful and act as labels for a feature or where it's located. Others are more fun, like the surfboard-toting outline of an SUV hidden on the underside of the tailgate glass.

The one-of-one Bugatti La Voiture Noire was finally completed. Ready to be delivered to its as-yet unnamed owner, the car took two years to develop from low-powered electric design buck to fully functioning gas-powered hypercar. The La Voiture Noire is one of the most expensive new cars ever sold with a price of about $13.2 million based on current exchange rates.

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport was revealed as a new model with on-road driving in mind. The Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) suspension was cribbed from the 4Runner Limited's parts bin to give the latest TRD-badged SUV adaptive dampers that help control pitch and yaw. It's set to hit dealers later this year.

We drove the 2021 Aston Martin DBX. The new crossover SUV is an economic reality for a small luxury automaker like Aston Martin to stay in business. That's not a bad thing as we found it's a brilliant all-around performer with a fantastic soundtrack from the sport exhaust.

The Mercedes-Benz 500 E celebrated its 30th anniversary. If only we all aged with this much grace. Built with the help of Porsche, the 500 E was based on the W124 E-Class and ended up being a low-volume, high-performance model that gave Mercedes-Benz a powerful sport sedan at a time when the E34-generation BMW M5 was setting Nürburgring lap records.