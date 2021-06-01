A new TRD Sport model is the biggest change for the 2022 Toyota 4Runner as the ancient SUV enters yet another model year.

While the existing TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro models emphasize off-road capability, the TRD Sport was designed with on-road driving in mind, according to a Toyota press release. The new model gets the Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) suspension from the 4Runner Limited trim level. That's a fancy way of saying it has adaptive dampers and a central controller designed to minimize pitch and yaw.

The TRD Sport still maintains off-road capability baked into the base 4Runner platform, however. It's available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, the latter including a 2-speed transfer case. Even rear-wheel drive models have 9.0 inches of ground clearance, while four-wheel drive models boast 9.6 inches of ground clearance.

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport

The TRD Sport adds color-keyed exterior trim, 20-inch wheels with Dark Gray accents, a hood scoop, and black roof rails. For 2022, all 4Runner models also get LED headlights (high beam and low beam) and fog lights.

On the inside, the TRD Sport features leatherette upholstery with gray contrast stitching, TRD logos in the front headrests. TRD Sport floor mats, a TRD shifter, and heated front seats.

All 4Runner models use the same 4.0-liter V-6, producing 270 hp and 278 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive models get a standard limited-slip differential. Toyota quotes a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds.

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner should hit dealerships later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.