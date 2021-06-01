Rimac has finally revealed the production version of its follow-up to the Concept_One electric supercar. Previously referred to under its C_Two code name, the new model is confirmed as the Nevera and comes with 1,914 hp and the ability to rocket from 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds. Wow.

Rolls-Royce's CEO has confirmed the company is working on a new model to be called the Silent Shadow. The new name is a play on Rolls-Royce's Silver Shadow name, and will likely be used for the automaker's first electric vehicle.

Ford is developing a mid-size crossover as a replacement for its Fusion sedan which bowed out of the market after 2020. The latest prototypes are the most revealing yet, and they confirm the new crossover will be styled very close to the Chinese-market Evos unveiled in April.

