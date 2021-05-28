SSC expanded the Tuatara supercar lineup, we drove the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, and Elon Musk confirmed the new Tesla Roadster's 0-60 mph time. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

SSC expanded the Tuatara supercar lineup with two new variants. The Striker model is an aerodynamic edition that will deliver about 1,100 lb of downforce at 160 mph. The Aggressor model takes the Striker a step further with an options list that is said to be nearly infinite, but the Aggressor won't be street-legal.

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado was spotted undergoing testing on public roads. The prototype was heavy camouflaged, but slim headlights similar to what's found on the larger Silverado could be seen. The front fenders appear to be punched out with defined lines. The truck is expected to ride on an updated version of the current model's 31XX platform.

We drove of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and found it doesn't skimp on the luxury amenities despite its supercar performance. While it's slightly slower than the coupe due to its weight, it's a no-compromise convertible delivering an immersive experience.

Ford provided an update on its electrification plans, which include two new dedicated EV platforms and in-house battery technology with solid-state batteries. The new platforms will be capable of supporting rear- and all-wheel-drive. An electric Ford Explorer was confirmed, and an electric Bronco was teased.

The new Tesla Roadster will not arrive in 2021 as originally promised, but it's going to be quicker than originally advertised. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the car will do 0-60 mph in 1.1 seconds. To achieve such a feat, the electric sports car will require a "SpaceX rocket thruster option package."